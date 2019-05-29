BAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Rutherford High School teacher may face some disciplinary actions after she wrote the slang phrase 'WTF' on a student's assignment, the India Times reports.

Melinda Smith, the student's mom, was reportedly shocked when she saw 'WTF is this?' along with 'absolutely no credit' on her son's science homework. "WTF" is often used as a short way of saying "What the F---?"

“It wasn’t anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language, about what they’re writing to a student," Smith told WJHG. "That was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever."

Now, she wants the teacher to be held accountable, adding that the action should be placed in her file.

The teacher has not commented publicly on the issue and the school has not released the name of the teacher, according to WJHG.

The television station reports the principal, Coy Pilson, said the school is taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident and that he has talked to the teacher about appropriate classroom conduct.

"Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they're currently investigating the situation," Pilson told WJHG. "[The teacher] was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part."

No word yet on whether any actions have been taken against the teacher.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.