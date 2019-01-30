Perdue Foods has announced its second chicken nugget recall in 11 days. The first was for possible wood pieces in its product. The new one is for undeclared allergens.

The new recall, announced Monday, is for 12-ounce packages of Perdue Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets with a "use by date" of March 11, 2019. The packages have lot codes 17009010 – 19009010. The nuggets may contain milk, which is not declared on the packaging.

The company said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

These particular nuggets were shipped to retailers in Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

On January 17, Perdue issued a nationwide recall for 22-ounce bags of Perdue gluten-free SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets after reports by consumers that wood was found in the nuggets. There have also been no reports of adverse reactions related to this recall. Consumers who bought these nuggets should look for "best by" date of October 25, 2019, and UPC Bar Code 72745-80656.

