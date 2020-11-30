Former Atlanta Archbishop Wilton Gregory becomes first Black cardinal

Gregory told the AP that he viewed his appointment as 'an affirmation of Black Catholics in the United States, the heritage of faith and fidelity that we present.'

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Archbishop has become the first Black cardinal.

Pope Francis raised 13 new cardinals to the highest rank in the Catholic hierarchy during a formal ceremony Saturday. It included Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

According to the biography on the Archdiocese of Washington's website, Gregory was appointed as the sixth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta in December of 2004.

He was installed that following January and served for many years. In 2019, he was then appointed as the seventh Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington.

During Saturday's ceremony, Pope Francis immediately warned the cardinals against using their new titles for corrupt ends.

“Let’s think of so many types of corruption in the life of the priesthood,” Francis told the new cardinals.

If they think of themselves so grandly, “you won’t be pastors close to the people, you’ll just be ‘Eminence.’ And if you feel this way, you’ll have strayed off the road,” the pope warned.

Throughout Saturday's socially distanced ceremony in a nearly empty St. Peter’s Basilica,, cardinals new and old wore protective masks. Most removed their face coverings when they approached a maskless Francis to receive their red hats, but Gregory in the Roman Catholic Church kept his on.

The Associated Press reports he was also one of the only new cardinals who kept his mask on as the group paid a courtesy visit to retired Pope Benedict XVI.

According to his biography, Gregory has written extensively on various church issues, ranging from pastoral statements on the death penalty to assisted suicide and has also published numerous articles on the subject of liturgy - particularly in the African-American community.