Former professional wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died at 63. WWE confirmed his death in a press release Monday morning.

Neidhart, who played football for the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys before wrestling, rose to fame as part of a wrestling tag team with his brother-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hit Man" Hart. Together they were called the Hart Foundation. Hart took to twitter after the news of Neidhart's passing.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

He was trained by Bret Hart's father, WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. The wrestler earned his nickname in an anvil throwing contest.

Neidhart joined the Hart family when he married Stu's daughter Ellie. The couple divorced in 2001 and remarried in 2010. They have three daughters: Jennifer, Natalie, and Kristen.

Neidhart's legacy lives on through his daughter Natalie, who wrestles under the ring name Natalya.

News of his passing spread quickly through the wrestling community, and many starts have expressed their condolences.

My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JSmdpZ9YZ1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 13, 2018

Saddened To Hear Jim Neidhart Has Passed. My Prayers Are With His Families. Guess God Needed An “Anvil” Angel RIP Jim🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA