Four troopers were struck by gunfire or shrapnel while serving a warrant on a man, who later died, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Police described it as a "high-risk" search warrant operation in Talihina, KFSM reported.

Local authorities had asked for assistance in serving the warrant on the man early Friday, Capt. Paul Timmons said. The group was immediately met by gunfire, followed by a fire that quickly broke out in downtown Talihina, which is about 150 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, according to Timmons. Several buildings have burned in the blaze, which firefighters were still battling late Friday morning.

"Right now we suspect that the building may have been booby-trapped with some type of explosive device that maybe started the fire," Timmons said.

The name of the man hasn't been released. Timmons said he was shot and pronounced dead, and that the four troopers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Local authorities had requested help from state troopers to execute a drug-related warrant because the man had a "violent criminal history," Timmons said.

"As soon as they made entry, they were met by gunfire," Timmons said.

A fifth trooper who was wearing a bulletproof vest was also struck by gunfire, but wasn't hurt. The vest likely saved the trooper's life, according to Timmons.

Eyewitnesses saw a medical helicopter land and take off from the scene. LeFlore County Emergency Management officials told Fort Smith, Arkansas, television station KHBS that three buildings caught fire.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

