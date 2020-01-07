Fox News anchor Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News Channel said it has fired anchor Ed Henry after receiving a complaint from a former employee regarding 'willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.'

WASHINGTON — Fox News Channel announced Wednesday morning that it has fired anchor Ed Henry after investigating a complaint about "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace."

In a memo sent to employees, CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Executive Editor Jay Wallace said they received a complaint on Thursday, June 25 from a former employee's attorney regarding sexual misconduct that occurred in the workplace "years ago."

Fox News said it brought in an outside law firm to investigate the claims.

“Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives said in a statement.

Henry, who co-anchored “America's Newsroom” between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays, had slowly rehabilitated his career on Fox following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017. That followed published reports of an extramarital affair that he had conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry's firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.” Henry could not immediately be reached for comment.

The alleged victim is represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Douglas Wigdor. He also would not provide any details of the case.

Henry's former co-anchor, Sandra Smith, announced the firing on the air. Fox said she'll continue in her role with rotating co-anchors until a full-time replacement is hired.

Henry, a former White House correspondent for Fox, was only recently elevated to the role on “America's Newsroom.” He got the job after Bill Hemmer moved to Shepard Smith's afternoon time slot.