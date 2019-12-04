Fred's Inc. says it will close 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores in 13 states by the end of May.

The Memphis-based company said in a news release liquidation sales at those stores were beginning Thursday. The company's 398 other discount stores will remain open.

CEO Joseph Anto said in the release the company will work to move employees to other stores if possible.

The company said it is continuing to pursue the sale of its remaining pharmacy assets.

The list of stores being closed includes 31 in Mississippi, 25 in Georgia, 23 in Tennessee, 19 each in Alabama and Arkansas, 14 in Louisiana, 11 in South Carolina, six in Texas, four in Kentucky, three in North Carolina, two in Missouri and one each in Illinois and Oklahoma.

Below is the list of Georgia locations closing:

1014 S Hutchinson Avenue in Adel, Ga

1602 E Shotwell Street. in St. Bainbridge, Ga

790 Veterans Parkway in Barnesville, Ga

800 Columbia Road in Blakely, Ga

5485 New Jesup Highway in Brunswick, Ga

325 Curtis Parkway SE in Calhoun, Ga

500 U.S. Highway 19 S in Camilla, Ga

550 N Main Street in Cedartown, Ga

156 Wanderway Dr in Cleveland, Ga

102 E 14th Ave in Cordele, Ga

6179 Highway 278 NE in Covington, Ga

7230 Highway 441 N in Dillard, Ga

767 Veterans Parkway in Hinesville, Ga

970 E Church Street in Jasper, Ga

925 E King Avenue in Kingsland, Ga

1550 S. Zach Hinton Parkway in McDonough, Ga

1315 W Screven Street in Quitman, Ga

1426 West 1ST North in Ringgold, Ga

94 Upper Riverdale Road SW in Riverdale, Ga

1916 Redmond Circle NW in Rome, Ga

411 Smith Street in Royston, Ga

501 S Main Street in Swainsboro, Ga

2730 E Pinetree Boulevard in Thomasville, Ga

3593 Chattanooga Road in Tunnel Hill, Ga

9215 Highway 19 N in Zebulon, Ga

