Donald Trump said a federal investigation into the death of George Floyd is underway.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that at his request, “the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.”

The president continued, “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends.”

He ended by saying, “Justice will be served!”

Floyd, 46, died Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after he was stopped by police. Video shows a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says “I can’t breathe.”

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in the video, has been fired.

Floyd’s family said he was murdered

“It’s unbelievable,” said cousin Tera Brown. “Unbelievable to see someone suffer the way that he did.”

His family said he was working in Minneapolis at the time. Police handcuffed Floyd, who was sitting in his car Monday evening, after responding to a forgery in progress call.

Mayor Jacob Frey has called for criminal charges against the four officers involved in his death.

