There's Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, Fourth of July.

And some other holidays, I guess.

And then there's Girl Scouts Cookie Season!

The countdown to the 2019 season has begun with the announcement of a new cookie.

Girl Scouts of the USA said Tuesday they are adding the Caramel Chocolate Chip to this season's line up.

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie is new to the 2019 Girls Scouts season. (Photo: Girl Scouts of the USA)

The chewy Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a touch of sea salt. The cookie sounds awesome, but there's something else — it's gluten free.

It joins the returning gluten-free cookie Toffee-tastic, which has been available to customers in select areas since 2015.

Come cookie-selling time, customers in all markets will have a gluten-free option in either the Caramel Chocolate Chip or the Toffee-Tastic, which has a buttery taste with crunchy, golden toffee bits.

Generally, Girl Scouts cookie season begins in January or February and continues through April.

Every Girl Scouts council is different so check out your local council's Facebook page. The Girl Scouts has a council locator page online, too.

Of course, even if you try a new cookie, there's always room for favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites and Tagalongs.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM