Gold coins worth nearly $300K found under kitchen floorboards of English couple's home

An English quite literally struck gold while remodeling their kitchen. They found nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago under their floorboards.

LONDON, UK — An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure, and they'll likely get a pretty penny for it. 

During a renovation of their 18th-century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards. 

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins. 

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000. 

