x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Nation World

Gmail users see error messages in service disruption Tuesday

It's the second day in a row Google dealt with a disruption.
(Credit: Google)

A large disruption of Google's Gmail was being reported Tuesday afternoon. It comes a day after some Google services suffered a brief outage.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users," Google said on its status dashboard. "The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

Google estimated it would fix the problem for most users by 7 p.m. EST. The company did not immediately say what was causing the issue.

The website downdetector.com, which tracks provider outages, had more than 15,000 reports as of 5 p.m. EST.

RELATED: Amazon, Facebook, YouTube ordered to reveal how they collect, use customer data

RELATED: Google services like YouTube, Gmail experience brief outage Monday