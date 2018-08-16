Former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said he's stuck on a "quarantined" plane Thursday morning at Nashville International Airport.
Tweeting from the plane, Huckabee said at 5:31 a.m. the red eye American Airlines flight from Los Angeles had been on the ground for 40 minutes and passengers were told "someone on board is sick."
Leslie Mayo, a spokesperson for American Airlines said flight 1289 landed just before 5 a.m. and has been moved to a "remote area of the airport" while paramedics evaluate a passenger.
Mayo said the airline couldn't yet say whether the passenger being evaluated poses a risk to others on the plane.
"Can't get up to go to bathroom or get off plane," Huckabee wrote.
He then began making jokes, blaming the inconvenience on current events.
"It's the Russians!" Huckabee tweeted. "I just know it."
It wasn't the first time Huckabee has joked blaming unpleasant circumstances on "Russian meddling" in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
"Hope it's not because I got that straw in CA!" he followed in another tweet, referencing bans on plastic straws in some California cities.
Mayo said further information would be released by Nashville International Airport after medics determine what occurred.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.