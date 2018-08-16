Former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said he's stuck on a "quarantined" plane Thursday morning at Nashville International Airport.

Tweeting from the plane, Huckabee said at 5:31 a.m. the red eye American Airlines flight from Los Angeles had been on the ground for 40 minutes and passengers were told "someone on board is sick."

5 hr red eye flight on @AmericanAir Nashville from LA. On ground for 40 min and now told someone on board is sick & we are being towed to other gate and quarantined until all checked out. Can’t get up to go to bathroom or get off plane. It’s the Russians! I just know it! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

Leslie Mayo, a spokesperson for American Airlines said flight 1289 landed just before 5 a.m. and has been moved to a "remote area of the airport" while paramedics evaluate a passenger.

Mayo said the airline couldn't yet say whether the passenger being evaluated poses a risk to others on the plane.

"Can't get up to go to bathroom or get off plane," Huckabee wrote.

1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal at gate. Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA! pic.twitter.com/g5AJvacyqE — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

He then began making jokes, blaming the inconvenience on current events.

"It's the Russians!" Huckabee tweeted. "I just know it."

It wasn't the first time Huckabee has joked blaming unpleasant circumstances on "Russian meddling" in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Hope it's not because I got that straw in CA!" he followed in another tweet, referencing bans on plastic straws in some California cities.

Mayo said further information would be released by Nashville International Airport after medics determine what occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved