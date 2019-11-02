This year's award shows have been pretty tame so far, but the Grammys just got political.

Singer Joy Villa showed up in a silver border wall inspired dress in support of President Trump's plan to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. Her outfit features barbed shoulders and a red purse that says "Make America Great Again." The phrase "build the wall" is written on the dress's train.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Villa expressed her support for the President. "Unemployment is down," she said. "I am totally for President Trump, and it's only been one year. I can't wait for the next seven years!"

Villa, who performs under the name Princess Joy Villa, has become known for her over the top Grammy dresses. In 2017, she wore a blue dress featuring the phrase "Make America Great Again, and in 2018, she wore a white dress featuring a baby inside of a rainbow uterus with the phrase "choose life."

Villa wasn't the only celebrity with a pro-Trump outfit this year, however. Singer Ricky Rebel wore a blue suit jacket featuring the phrases "Make America Great Again" and "Trump 2020."

He told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that the outfit was supposed to represent "what an alpha is."

Meanwhile, the Grammy Awards had a different message. The show started with a performance of "Havana" by Camila Cabello. Eagle-eyed fans saw J Balvin sitting on a bench during the performance with a newspaper that said "Build Bridges, Not Walls."