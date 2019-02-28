Lisa Sheridan, best known for her work in “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Invasion,” has passed away at the age of 44, her manager Mitch Clem confirmed to PEOPLE.

Clem told the magazine that the actress had passed away Monday morning in her apartment in New Orleans and that they’re still waiting for a coroner’s report to know the cause of death.

“The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide,” he told PEOPLE.

Donna D’Errico mourned the loss of her “Only God Can” co-star on Facebook saying that she had just spoken to her and was stunned.

“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city...even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into...even in her darker times. I am devastated by this loss,” she said in the post.

Director and magazine editor Michael Dunaway also took to Instagram to remember Sheridan.

“No one will ever again be to me what you were, and are,” he said. “I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today, and forever.”

According to Variety, Sheridan has appeared in more than 30 television shows including “CSI: NY,” “The Mentalist<” and “Without a Trace.”