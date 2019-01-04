PHILADELPHIA — A 23-year-old man who had been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a 2017 shooting has been acquitted of all charges.

The Tribune-Democrat and Philadelphia Inquirer reported Jabir Kennedy was acquitted early last month.

Investigators said Kennedy got into a fight with his daughter's mother a few days before Christmas in 2017. The woman called relatives and friends to confront Kennedy. Prosecutors Kennedy opened fire on those confronting him, killing one man and injuring three other people.

The Inquirer said Kennedy had no criminal record and rejected a plea deal with the district attorney's office that would have sent him to prison for 17-34 years.

"I knew I was only guilty of wanting to live. That's all I knew," Kennedy told the Inquirer during an interview in his lawyer's office.

Prosecutors argued at trial that the 8-10 shots Kennedy fired that night were too much for self-defense. But Kennedy testified that he fired his gun repeatedly because he would have been killed otherwise.

The Inquirer has been following this story extensively for almost two years and said it is a rarity for "an admitted gunman in a quadruple shooting" to be acquitted by a jury.

