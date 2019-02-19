UTAH, USA — A hiker is sharing his story of survival after being stuck for hours in quicksand over the weekend on a trail known as the "subway route" in Utah's Zion National Park.

Thirty-four-year-old Ryan Osmun was hiking Saturday with his girlfriend Jessika McNeill when she tripped into quicksand. As he helped her out, his own right leg became engulfed up to his hip, reports CBS News' Tony Dokoupil.

"There was no chance of moving it at all. The sand had surrounded the whole leg and I couldn't move it," Osmun said. "The best way to describe it would be … standing in a huge puddle of concrete -- that basically dries instantly."

With a storm coming in, McNeill, who was later diagnosed with hypothermia from the cold, hiked three hours until she found help.

"I didn't know if I was for sure gonna make it out. I didn't know if I could do that hike alone," McNeill said.

Ten hours later, park rangers reached Osmun but it took them another two hours to get him out of the quicksand.

"One guy scraping sand away, they were able to free my leg. It was probably one of the worst pains I've ever felt," he said.

