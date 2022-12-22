"SPOT" will help with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Disposal Team.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies and SWAT team will have some extra help from new technology added to its fleet.

Back in October, TeamHCSO's Bomb Disposal Team introduced a new member to the squad: SPOT. The canine-like robot is used for inspecting suspicious devices and allows technicians to operate remotely and increase safety, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

SPOT will have another job in supporting the SWAT team as well. The tech-dog features a 360-degree camera capable of both thermal and infrared detection, the sheriff's office reports. It will be able to provide information to the SWAT team before entering a building.

"SPOT becomes the newest addition of six robots Team HCSO owns to use between our Bomb Disposal Team and our SWAT team," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This high-tech tool will allow us to continue to serve the residents of Hillsborough County more securely and safely when dealing with threats in the community."

After members of the Bomb Disposal team received training, SPOT became operational in November. The gadget was purchased for $284,000 with agency funds, the sheriff's office said.

In addition to SPOT, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will also use a new EOD response vehicle to transport SPOT, personnel and it can be used as a potential command center. The truck cost $593,140, funded by the Port Security Grant and agency funds.