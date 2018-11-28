Nancy Pelosi won support from a majority of Democrats on Wednesday to be House speaker, marking an important milestone in her quest to lead the House when her party takes majority control of the chamber in January.

The Democratic caucus vote in favor of Pelosi, who served as the first woman speaker from 2007 to 2011, brings her a step closer to the gavel that many expect her to regain.

But becoming Madame Speaker might not be easy.

Though she ran uncontested, a number of Democrats who oppose her have called for fresh leadership and a change in the “status quo.”

Pelosi faces a final test in January when the full House votes on leadership.

To become speaker, she will need support from a majority of the full House – 218, if all members vote.

"Are their dissents? Yes," Pelosi told reporters after receiving her party's nomination. "But I expect to have a powerful vote as we go forward."

Once undecided midterm election results are called, Democrats could have as many as 235 members in the House, which would mean she could afford to lose just 17 of their votes in January if all Republicans vote against her.

Shortly before Wednesday’s vote, however, Pelosi reached a deal with a group of moderate holdouts led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer. The nine Democrats from the Problem Solvers Caucus had threatened to withhold their votes for Pelosi unless she agreed to change rules to make it easier to pass bills that have broad bipartisan support.

After going back and forth with Pelosi for weeks, the group said Wednesday they will support Pelosi so the changes she agreed to can be adopted in January.

“She has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with and someone willing to listen to the diverse voices that make the Democratic Caucus great,” said Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

Another mini-rebellion came from a bloc of more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers who signed a letter Nov. 19 saying they would vote for new leadership, both in their caucus meeting and on the House floor, in favor of a change in the “status quo.” But their ranks appear to be in flux.

Rep.-elect Gil Cisneros of California signed the opposition letter on Monday night, but two others who signed the letter are backpedaling. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts told a local TV station that he would vote on the floor for Pelosi over a Republican, Politico reported Sunday. And Rep. Brian Higgins of New York announced his reversal in an interview Nov. 21 with The Buffalo News, saying Pelosi agreed to prioritize his top two issues, infrastructure and opening Medicare to people over age 50.

But Rep.-elect Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., said she voted against Pelosi in caucus and will oppose her election on the floor in January, even though she does not know who will be running instead.

“We’re looking to see what’s going to happen between now and January, but I’m certainly not going to be supporting Nancy Pelosi," Sherrill said. “I’d like to see new leadership."

