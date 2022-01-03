CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trend called the #BettyWhiteChallenge is circling around the internet and it's benefiting animal shelters around the country.
The challenge is calling for people to donate just $5 on what would have been White's 100th birthday, Jan. 17. White notoriously donated her time and money to rescue shelters.
"Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves," the viral post read.
White, a comedic actress whose career spanned more than 80 years, died on Dec. 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
White’s two most famous roles were on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and “The Golden Girls” between 1985 and 1992. She continued acting into her late 90s.
