People keep Googling 'corn teen' instead of quarantine

In Florida, searchers keep spelling pharaoh as paraoh or pharoh.

TAMPA, Fla. — America, we need to have a talk about spelling. Let's just say it's not our strong suit.

AT&T Experts analyzed the most-searched "how to spell" words by state on Google Trends. They looked at a year's worth of searches, spanning March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021.

The most common Google inquiry in the analysis probably won't surprise you since the study was done during a global pandemic: quarantine. What may surprise you – how it was most frequently misspelled.

Ready? Corn teen. Yes, two words: corn teen.

Quarantine/corn teen-related spelling queries were the top searches in 12 states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Folks in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania struggled to spell coronavirus, often swapping that first "o" for an "a."

In seven states, Americans may think they're living across the pond. Searchers kept trying to figure out if the spelling was favorite or favourite, the preferred spelling in the United Kingdom.

Hawaii, Mississippi, and Montana...we're not really sure what's going on with you. Your top spelling question was about every. The most common mix-up involved people thinking it's spelled evary.

Oh, and let's not forget what we learned in school: "'i' before 'e' except after 'c'." People in Nebraska and the Dakotas were Googling "Believe" a lot during quarantine.

A message for Kansas, we'd like to remind you it's multiplication not multiplycation.

Floridians' top query was the proper spelling of "pharaoh." Why? Your guess is as good as ours.

Up in our nation's capital, it often feels like nothing gets done. Perhaps this study sheds some light on that because people living in DC "couldn't quite figure out how many C's were in 'succeed,'" AT&T Experts found.

