Amazon is now allowing users to opt out of human review of their commands and recordings made on their Alexa device, according to Bloomberg.

Through the settings menu of the Amazon Alexa smartphone app, users now have the option of turning off an option that says "Help Improve Amazon Services and Develop New Features," which authorizes the technology company to manually review your Alexa recordings.

To turn this setting off, open the updated iOS or Android Alexa app and press the three horizontal lines in the top left corner. Next, tap settings and then select "Alexa Privacy." From there you will be taken to a page where you are given five choices, select "Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa" and then toggle the "Help Improve Amazon Services and Develop New Features" switch off. A video walking you through the process can be found above.

Users can also opt-out via Amazon's website by clicking "Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa" and then toggling the "Help Improve Amazon Services and Develop New Features" switch off.

The new setting option follows privacy concerns about Alexa products listening in to conversations. Apple and Google have already decided to suspend the manual review of recordings all together, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported back in April that Amazon employs thousands of people working to improve the digital technology by transcribing recordings and eliminating gaps in Alexa's understanding of human speech.

The manual review of recordings was never disclosed in the product's terms in conditions, according to Bloomberg. Now, the Alexa app will contain a disclaimer in the settings menu.

This Wednesday, March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco. Amazon.com is introducing two devices, the Amazon Tap and Echo Dot, that are designed to amplify the role that its voice-controlled assistant Alexa plays in people's homes and lives. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

AP