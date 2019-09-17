ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all know meteorologists use satellite radar to detect precipitation.

But, that weather radar can also pick up non-meteorological things -- like smoke, swarms of bugs and large flocks of birds.

And, that data can be used for some pretty cool things.

This was caught yesterday morning by the National Weather Service in Key West.

It shows the nocturnal exodus of migratory birds all across the Florida Keys and Everglades.

Birds moving south away from colder weather is nothing new -- but what is cool is how scientists and bird watchers use weather radar to track their migration.

A map shows real-time analysis of bird migration around the country as detected by the US weather surveillance radar network.

It can even tell you the number of birds passing over a certain area.

Researchers can use the birds' movement, along with actual weather forecast models, to create a migration forecast.

Birds prefer good weather for air travel just like humans.

So, if we know what direction the birds are heading and where the good weather is, bird watchers know where to go to catch a glimpse of the migrating flocks.

