WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Lucy Combs knows her son Jeffrey inside and out.

“He's got a heart as big as gold," she says. "Do anything for anybody”

Her son Jeffery Combs character and compassion are always fresh in her mind, despite not having seen him in 10 years. That memory is fresh in her mind, too.

"He had left a note on the table," she says, remembering the October day. 41-year-old Jeffery wrote that his scooter had been stolen and that he was going out to look for it. If he wasn't back by dark, he wanted his mother to come looking for him.

When he didn't come back, Lucy went looking. After searching all night, with no luck, Lucy went to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office and reported her son missing. On the Wilkes County Crimestoppers page, a report says investigators have been searching in the area of the bridge on Suncrest Orchard Road.

"Unless you’ve been directly affected by a missing person, it’s hard for people to understand.”

Jerry Sigmon is one of the people who’s been in that limbo; the not knowing where your loved one is, not knowing if they’re dead or alive.

"People think you can just give it up and go on," Sigmon says. "But there’s no giving up and no going on. If you don’t know, you don’t know.”

Sigmon is a volunteer with the CUE Center, a Wilmington-based organization that helps families with missing loved ones. Each year he says the organization works on more than 1,000 cases across the country. Sigmon tries to focus on a couple at a time. He’s been on the Jeffery Combs case for 8 years and thinks the suspects could still be around.

“We think that they had took some items and he was going to recover those items and we think bad things happened during that process."

Part of what Sigmon does is work with law enforcement and coordinate searches around the area; looking for clues or anything that can help.

"I’ll do whatever I can," he says. "I’m not giving up on it and the CUE Center is not going to give up on it either.”

Giving up isn't going to be an option for Lucy either.

"I'm still looking," she says. "Until I die.”

If you know anything about this case, you can contact Wilkes County Crimestoppers at (336)-667-8900 or the CUE Center at (910) 343-1131.

