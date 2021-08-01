In video message, President Trump condemns supporters' riot at Capitol

President Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday night, declaring that the violent mob who broke into the U.S. Capitol does not 'represent our country.'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump released a video Thursday night condemning those involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. It was his most extensive comments since social media platforms cut him off a day earlier.

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order," Trump said. "The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay."

Trump also said after the tense 2020 election that "tempers must be cooled, and calm restored." Trump affirmed that Congress has certified President-elect Joe Biden's win and that a new administration would take over on Jan. 20. But, he did not offer his concession. The president said his pursuit in the courts to contest the election was aimed at protecting voting integrity.

"I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to insure faith and confidence in all future elections," Trump said.

The president said his focus is now on ensuring a smooth and orderly transition. "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," he said, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family."

Trump finished by telling his supporters that "our incredible journey is only just beginning."

