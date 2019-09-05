VERNON, Ind. — One Indiana sheriff's office came up with a creative way to help drug dealers "eliminate competition."

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook a form saying:

ATTENTION DRUG DEALERS!

Too much competition bringing you down? Are you not making the profits you once did? We are here to help you eliminate your competition! How? By filling out the easy to complete form below!

The form then lists six fill-in-the-blank lines asking for competition name, type of vehicle they drive, what drugs they sell, where they live, license plate state and number and days and times when their activity is highest.

The form also says to send the completed form to the sheriff's office address or to Sheriff Kenny Freeman.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.