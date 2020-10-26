'A new start': 17 inmates baptized behind bars in Mississippi

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss — A jail in Mississippi hopes a connection to a higher power may help a group of inmates get back on the right track.
The Covington County Correctional Facility is about an hour southeast of Jackson off US-49. Last week, 17 inmates were baptized behind bars.
Thirteen men and four women took part in the sacrament of initiation through a ministry provided at the facility.
"We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more," the Covington County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Deputies say the ministry has been "a blessing in many ways."
