LOS ANGELES — The man charged with killing a 9-year-old girl and stuffing her in a duffel bag appeared in a Southern California courtroom Tuesday.

Emiel Hunt faces a murder charge for the death of Trinity Love Jones. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the child's mother, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Trinity's body was found on March 5 but no one knew who she was until her family came forward a few days later.

It breaks my heart, it just breaks my heart," said Marlene Contreras, who organized a recent vigil for the girl last week. "When things like this happen, we need to come together and be a voice for this little girl, especially since she doesn't have a family, I think it's important that she's everybody's child."

Hunt remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

He has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego, according to prosecutors.

