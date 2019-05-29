TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said an SUV full of ammunition caught fire Wednesday and shut down Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

Police said, as the vehicle burned, the ammo inside went off and made a noise like fireworks.

The driver, who is a detective from the Tarpon Springs Police Department, told Tampa police he was heading down Kennedy Boulevard when his air conditioner went out, and smoke started rising from the hood of his car.

Officers said the driver was able to pull off into a strip mall parking lot and safely move away from the burning vehicle.

Tampa police said there were no injuries in the fire.

Car fire sets off ammunition

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.