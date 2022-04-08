Jack White gets engaged, married on stage

Fans in Detroit knew they were buying tickets for a show. They didn't realize they'd be wedding guests, too.

DETROIT — Fans at Jack White's Detroit homecoming show Friday had high expectations for the sold-out show. They probably didn't expect to see a proposal -- and then become surprise wedding guests.

White, a Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer, surprised fans by inviting fellow musician Olivia Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.

The 'encore' was even more unexpected. White asked Jean to marry him during a rendition of song ‘Hotel Yorba' and right before the lyric “let's get married." According to The Detroit News, he rolled it perfectly into the song -- and from Jean's reaction, the proposal wasn't rehearsed.

Jean, a fellow Detroit native, teared up and said yes, the Detroit Free Press reported. White then carried her offstage. According to the Press, the musicians' bass players were the best man and maid of honor. White's mother and other family members stood by.

White and Jean later re-emerged for an encore and married in an onstage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White's record label.

Jean is part of the label's garage goth rock band Black Belles, which is on hiatus, and is also signed by his label as a solo artist.

White, who founded the White Stripes, was previously married twice. The Press reports that he also dedicated a Friday performance of “Ball and Biscuit” to Meg White, his former White Stripes bandmate and his first wife.