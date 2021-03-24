These 18 J.C. Penney stores close for good Sunday

WASHINGTON — J.C. Penney, which filed for bankruptcy last year, plans to close 18 U.S. stores Sunday. For 15 of those stores, the closures are coming two months later than originally planned, USA TODAY reported in March, joining three others.
The retailer announced in May 2020 it planned to close almost 30% of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection. Since then, 156 stores have permanently closed. A federal bankruptcy court in November approved J.C. Penney's purchase by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group.
Here is the list of Sunday's closures.
Alabama
Enterprise Shopping Center
626 Boll Weevil Cir
Enterprise, AL 36330
Arizona
Kingman Square Shopping Center
3127 Stockton Hill Rd
Kingman, AZ 86401
Idaho
Silverlake Mall
200 W Hanley Ave
Coeur D Alene, ID 83815
208-762-2222
Illinois
Cross County Mall
700 Broadway Ave. E Ste. 1
Mattoon, IL 61938
Kansas
Garden City Plaza
2302 E. Kansas Ave
Garden City, KS 67846
Kentucky
Black Gold Mall
278 Black Gold Blvd
Hazard, KY 41701
Chestnut Hills Mall
720 N 12th St (US 641)
Murray, KY 42071
Massachusetts
Sturbridge Plaza
194 Main St
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Michigan
Canton On Ford Rd
43690 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
Missouri
Southern Hills Center
1414 Southern Hills Ctr
West Plains, MO 65775
North Carolina
Windsor Square
10101 E Independence Blvd
Matthews, NC 28105
Ohio
Fontaine Plaza
1710 S Main St
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Pennsylvania
Clarion Mall
22631 Rt 68 Ste 10
Clarion, PA 16214
South Carolina
Sumter Mall
1057 Broad St
Sumter, SC 29150
Texas
Colonial/Temple Mall
3111 S 31st St. Ste 3301
Temple, TX 76502
Vermont
Green Mountain Mall
1996 Memorial Dr Ste 1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Virginia
Virginia Center Commons Mall
10101 Brook Rd, Ste 800
Glen Allen, VA 23059
Washington
Sequim Village Shopping Center
651 W Washington
Sequim, WA 98382