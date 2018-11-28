LOS ANGELES — If oohs and aahs could be translated into dollars, Jeep would be rich after what it did Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

No matter. The brand's parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, will be raking in sales anyway after revealing the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck in a press conference attended by hundreds of journalists.

This is as close to a guaranteed hit as you'll get in the auto industry.

"The reality is Jeep is a Teflon brand — whatever they come out with, people are going to be a buyer for," said Rebecca Lindland, analyst at Kelley Blue Book.

The Gladiator's debut was a true spectacle to behold.

Before the event even started, Jeep was forcing journalists to wait outside a large tent adjacent to the L.A. Convention Center, swarming around the entryway like giddy groupies waiting for the doors to open at a concert.

Once inside, the capacity crowd quickly realized this would be no run-of-the-mill auto-show debut.

As the Gladiator made its entrance, it literally climbed a set of steps onto the stage, showing off its rugged versatility.

Then, in a flair for the dramatic, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon edition made its way onto the stage by driving over a makeshift boulder lookalike.

And why not? Jeep can do no wrong now.

Jeep sales are up 19 percent this year, compared to the overall industry's 1 percent increase.

This is a brand on a certifiable hot streak. And Jeep leaders know they're about to print money with the Gladiator.

Here's why:

It's a Wrangler at its heart.

The Gladiator is a pickup version of the Wrangler SUV, which has an extremely devoted following.

"The Wrangler has become the most recognizable vehicle in the world," said Jeep North America brand chief Tim Kuniskis.

And the Wrangler is booming, with sales up 25 percent this year to 204,269 units in the first 10 months.

It's a midsize pickup.

The midsize pickup segment is soaring, too. Over the last four years, it has doubled in size, according to IHS Markit, from about 1.5 percent of industry sales to 3 percent.

And it will continue getting bigger.

Ford is jumping back into the segment with the revival of the Ranger, while Tesla is developing a pickup and Volkswagen is considering one.

It's a Jeep.

Quite simply, this brand stands out in the American consciousness. Its deep roots in Americana have helped it endure and maintain an emotional appeal that transcends vehicle specifications and quality issues.

"This is a brand that has no baggage. It’s the brand of busboys and billionaires," Kelley Blue Book's Lindland said.

And its appeal is growing.

"Each time Jeep adds a new product to its portfolio, it adds new buyers," Kuniskis said.

Fans wanted it.

This is not a case of an automaker taking a stab at a new product with questionable appeal.

Fans have been clamoring for a Wrangler pickup since Jeep revealed the redesigned Wrangler last year. It marks the return of the Gladiator nameplate, which was made as a pickup in the 1960s.

"This brand has the most vocal fanbase on earth," Kuniskis said.

Now, they've got their wish. And Jeep will get its sales.

