DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.

Also, when drivers shift into park, the transmissions may not go there, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash.

The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts.

Gear teeth in a device that automatically changes from all-wheel-drive to front-wheel-drive can wear off and cut power to the front wheels. Dealers will reprogram the software to send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out.

The software also will turn on the parking brake if a driver shifts into park. Owners will get notices around July 31.

Owners can call the automaker at 800-853-1403, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle-safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit its website to check their vehicle identification number and learn more.

In 2018, Fiat Chrysler recalled 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare circumstances drivers may not be able to turn off cruise control. The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years with gasoline engines and automatic transmissions.

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2019 photo shows a Jeep logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide, Thursday, June 18, 2020, because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly. The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AP