'Jeopardy!' contestant tearfully thanks Alex Trebek for impact on his upbringing

'Jeopardy!' contestant Burt Thakur took a moment to thank the show's longtime host for impacting his life, after winning $20,400.

A winning "Jeopardy!" contestant tearfully thanked host Alex Trebeck for inspiring him years ago.

Burt Thakur on Thursday night's episode was asked by Trebek if he has any family members back home cheering him on after winning $20,400. Thakur shared a touching story about the longtime host instead.

"You know, here's a true story, man," Thakur said. "I grew up... I learned English because of you. And so, my grandfather, who raised me – I'm gonna get tears right now – I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day, so it's a pretty special moment for me, man."

He wiped tears from his eyes before saying to Trebeck, "Thank you very much."

"Jeopardy!" shared the moment on the show's official Twitter page. The tweet reads: "Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt!"

Thuker replied to the "Jeopardy!" tweet saying, "I am incredibly grateful to have competed. Thank you @Jeopardy."

On Twitter, Thuker later reflected on his experience appearing on the game show.

"To win something money can't buy was an indescribable experience. To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American," he wrote. "If you watched me, will you take a bit of my smile and joy & share that with someone? We could all use a (smile emoji)."