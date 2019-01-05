Alex Trebek, longtime host of the game show "Jeopardy" updated fans on his battle with pancreatic cancer Wednesday. He appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" to speak with Robin Roberts.

The beloved game show host discussed how his cancer battle has affected him emotionally, often bringing bouts of depression.

“I’ve had kidney stones, I’ve had ruptured discs, so I’m used to dealing with pain, but what I’m not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness — and it brings tears to my eyes.”

Trebek, who holds the record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show, announced his diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. Since then, fans from all over have shared with him their own cancer battles, prayers and well wishes.

"They have been an inspiration to me. That's really what it's all about," he said.

Trebek said he was using the summer months to "recuperate and get strong again" before going back to hosting the show. The host has a "policy of being open and transparent" with fans, and wants to educate the public on pancreatic cancer and its effects.

"Chemo affects people in different ways, and people have to understand that," he said. "There's nothing wrong with saying 'Hey, I'm really depressed today, and I have no idea why.'"