A picture might be worth a thousand words, but pointed political artwork by Jim Carrey is worth a small war of the words on Twitter.

The "Kidding" actor, who has poked several political figures with his paintings, including President Trumpand Sen. Lindsey Graham, tweeted his support for Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's competition Beto O'Rourke Sunday.

"Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow," Carrey, 56, tweeted, sharing a photo of Cruz dissipating. "Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust."

PHOTOS: Voters head to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections
01 / 25
Some voters fill out their ballot as others wait for an open space at a booth on November 6, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today's election will determine if Republicans or Democrats will control the House of Representatives.
02 / 25
Voters fill out their ballot on November 6, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa.
03 / 25
A woman signs in to vote at May Elementary School on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
04 / 25
A supporter of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) waves to motorists on November 6, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia.
05 / 25
Voters line up to cast their votes at the Legion Hall in Van Meter, Iowa.
06 / 25
A voter of the Jewish community casts his ballot in the midterm election at the East Midwood Jewish Center polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 6, 2018.
07 / 25
Voters line up to cast their ballots at a polling station set up at Grady High School for the mid-term elections on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
08 / 25
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) is escorted by law enforcement after casting his ballot at El Paso Community College-Rio Grande Campus on Election Day November 06, 2018 in El Paso, Texas.
09 / 25
Phil Mondry, 75, casts his ballot at the Franklin Elementary School on November 6, 2018 in Kent, Ohio.
10 / 25
Campaigners hold placards outside a polling station at Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 6, 2018
11 / 25
Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley fills out her ballot the Adams Street Library in Boston, Massachusetts to vote on November 6, 2018.
12 / 25
Voters line up in the rain outside Bright Family and Youth Center in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
13 / 25
Voters line up as the polls open at David Park Community Center Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Hollywood, Fla.
14 / 25
Voters cast their ballots at the Glen Echo Presbyterian Church polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
15 / 25
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station setup in a City of Hialeah Fire Station for the mid-term election on November 06, 2018 in Hialeah, United States.
16 / 25
A retiree walks up stairs after voting at the Greenspring Retirement center during the mid-term election day in Fairfax, Virginia on November 6, 2018.
17 / 25
Poll worker Sarah Thomas places signs outside a precinct before polls open on election day in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
18 / 25
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., second from right, candidate for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, smiles as he waits in line to vote at the Carroll Township Municipal Building, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Dillsburg, Pa.
19 / 25
Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, a former prosecutor and current Democratic state senator, greets voters and poses for a selfie with Nicole Lee at Ida Lee Park on, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Leesburg, Va.
20 / 25
Virginia Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, a former prosecutor and current Democratic state senator, greets voters at Ida Lee Park on, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 in Leesburg, Va.
21 / 25
Voters line up to cast their ballot just before the polls open in the mid-term election on November 06, 2018 in Miami, United States.
22 / 25
Voters line up to cast their ballot just before the polls open in the mid-term election on November 06, 2018 in Miami, United States. T
23 / 25
A man votes at the Greenspring Retirement center during the mid-term election day in Fairfax, Virginia on November 6, 2018.
24 / 25
Voters cast their ballots at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
25 / 25
Voters prepare to cast their ballots at the Tuttle Park Recreation Center polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Cruz, who faced off against Jimmy Kimmel on the basketball courts in June after being called a blobfish, didn't take Carrey's ridicule lying down either.

"Hollywood liberals all in for Beto," Cruz, 47, tweeted to his more than 3 million followers Monday. "But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat...."

