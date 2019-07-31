After former congressman John Delaney's tumultuous back-and-forth with Senator Elizabeth Warren at the Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night, someone reportedly took to his Wikipedia page to declare him dead.

Not his presidential run. Him.

As noted on Twitter by journalist Ken Klippenstein of The Young Turks, somebody changed Delaney's Wikipedia page to indicate he died "July 30, 2019 Detroit, Michigan at Democrat debate by Senator Elizabeth Warren." It was later changed back.

Delaney, who has been running for president since July 2017, has taken a more centrist track in his campaign and has criticized progressive, far-left policies and plans of Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders -- policies such as "Medicare For All" and tuition-free college..

Delaney came out swinging at the two progressives in his opening statement and challenged the frontrunners. He continued through the night calling for "real solutions, not impossible promises."

But then Warren hit Delaney with one of the most talked-about lines of the night.

"I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for," Warren said.

Her response was met with applause from those in the theater. Delaney even managed a smile, though it's unclear if that was a jovial reaction to Warren or a sign he was suddenly uncomfortable.

Delaney's poll numbers have generally been hovering between 0% and 1%. That won't be enough to get him over the higher bar to qualify for the next debate in September unless he can drum up more support.