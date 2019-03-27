NEW ORLEANS — One day after prosecutors dropped all charges against former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, U.S. Senator John Kennedy called for the U.S. attorney to review the case for violation of federal crimes.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Kennedy said he does not believe Smollett should be excused for crimes, including filing a false police report, because they were nonviolent.

"There shouldn’t be one set of rules for ordinary people and another set of rules for Hollywood actors with political connections," Kennedy said. "What Mr. Smollett is accused of doing is disgusting."

Prosecutors still insist Jussie Smollett faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career. The "Empire" star still says he was assaulted by two men late at night in downtown Chicago.

Authorities on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett, abandoning the criminal case only five weeks after the allegations were filed. In return, prosecutors said, the actor agreed to let the city keep his $10,000 in bail.

"If you or I did what he did, we would be put under the jail," Kennedy said. "Ordinary Americans who get up every day, go to work, obey the law, pay their taxes and try to teach their kids morals get cracker crumbs. Privileged actors who hire someone to fake a hate crime, file a false police report and get indicted on 16 charges get cake."

Smollett has become a household name as a result of the case, but it's unclear if the dropped charges will diminish the taint that followed his arrest last month.

Defense attorneys said Smollett's record was "wiped clean" of the 16 felony counts related to making a false report. The actor, who also agreed to do community service, insisted that he had "been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.