A Hillsborough County judge has ordered the parents of a 3-year-old boy with cancer must get him chemotherapy.

The judge ruled Wednesday after two days of hearings in the case of Noah McAdams. The judge is mandating the first phase of chemotherapy, which will last 28 days.

According to Florida law, when it’s a situation of life or death, the state can mandate medical treatment for a child.

Noah had received one round of chemotherapy after a leukemia diagnosis at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Then, his parents decided to seek alternative treatment. That’s when child protective services intervened, took custody of him and mandated chemo. Noah has technically been in state custody but is living with his grandparents.

Related: Parents fight for custody of toddler with cancer after they refused chemotherapy treatment

The custody battle intensified when Noah didn’t show up for chemo earlier this week. His parents took him to Kentucky looking for alternative treatment.

Noah’s mother, Taylor Bland-Ball, said she and Noah’s father have been treating him with CBD oil, fresh foods and Alkaline water.

Noah’s acute lymphoblastic leukemia is one of the most common and survivable forms of childhood cancers. However, his treatment could take years.

Now, despite his parents’ wishes, he’ll continue to received chemotherapy.

Previous: Parents fight to get sick 3-year-old son back after refusing chemotherapy

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.