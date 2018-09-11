WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday after having been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is "doing well" and working from home.

Ginsburg, the Supreme Court's oldest justice, fell in her office at the court on Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight, the court said.

On Friday morning, before the Supreme Court announced her release from the hospital, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he had good wishes for the leader of the court's liberal wing, despite harsh words between them previously.

"I wish her well. She said something very inappropriate during the campaign but she apologized for it. I wouldn't say she's exactly on my side. But I wish her well. I hope she gets better and I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many, many years," Trump said.

In the summer of 2016, as Trump was campaigning for president, Ginsburg told The Associated Press that she did not want to think about the prospect of the Republican winning the presidency over Democrat Hillary Clinton. She escalated her criticism in subsequent media interviews, including calling Trump a "faker."

In response, Trump tweeted that Ginsburg was an embarrassment for making "very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot — resign!"

She ultimately apologized, releasing a statement that read: "On reflection, my recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them."

Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She also had two bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

