KISS announces final shows for their last tour ever

WASHINGTON — The rock band KISS has announced the "absolute final shows" for their last tour, ending in the city where their decades-long story began.
The last leg of the band's 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started," the band said in an Instagram post announcing the final shows for "The End of the Road Tour."
The pandemic-delayed tour was first announced in 2018. The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in December 2023.
The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” "I Was Made for Lovin’ You" and “Detroit Rock City.”
The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan presale tickets, as well as VIP packages, will be available Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.
KISS final North America tour dates 2023
Oct 29: Austin, TX Moody Center
Nov 1: Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
Nov 3: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Nov 6: Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Nov 8: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Nov 10: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Nov 12: Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov 13: Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Nov 15: Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Nov 18: Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Nov 19: Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
Nov 21: Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Nov 22: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Nov 24: Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov 25: Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov 27: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Nov 29: Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Dec 1: New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Dec 2: New York, NY Madison Square Garden