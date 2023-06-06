The couple got married last year in a luxurious Italian ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant — and she made the announcement in a big way.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star held up a sign in the crowd Friday at her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 show: 'Travis, I'm pregnant." Video shared early Saturday by the couple showed Kardashian jumping up and down and smiling, with Barker jumping down from the stage to kiss her.

Barker, the rock band's drummer, proposed to Kardashian in 2021. They were wed last year in a luxurious ceremony in Portofino, Italy — complete with their own Hulu special documenting the day.

The couple had documented their fertility journey on "The Kardashians."

"We are officially done with IVF (in vitro fertilization)," Kardashian said in Season 3 of the show. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Kardashian, 44, shares three children with ex Scott Disick, and 47-year-old Barker has two children and a stepdaughter with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.