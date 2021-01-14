Inauguration Day 2021: Who is performing at Biden's inauguration?

The list of celebrity performers for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day continues to grow. Here's who you can expect to see throughout the day's events.

WASHINGTON — Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president on Wednesday.

Garth Brooks will also be performing during the ceremony, doing what he called some "broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted that he may be covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

Brooks also performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Several other celebrities will be making appearances and performing during a celebration Wednesday night after the inauguration. Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. The event will also include Ant Clemons, Black Pumas, Bruce Springsteen, Chef Jose Andres, Demi Lovato, Dolores Huerta, Eva Longoria, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kerry Washington, Kim NG, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

There will also be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

Who performed at Trump's inauguration?

During President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang "America the Beautiful" and teen soprano Jackie Evancho performed the national anthem. The Missouri State University Chorale also performed.

The night before Trump's inauguration there was a concert at the Lincoln Memorial featuring Sam Moore, 3 Doors Down and singer Toby Keith.

Who performed at Obama's inauguration?

President Obama's first inauguration ceremony featured a performance by Aretha Franklin, a string quartet including Yo-Yo Ma, Anthony McGill,

Gabriela Montero and Itzhak Perlman also performed. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters sang the national anthem.

Two days before Obama's first inauguration, a star-studded concert was held at the Lincoln Memorial. It featured some of music's biggest names including: Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crowe, Stevie Wonder, Garth Brook,s Renee Fleming, Josh Groban, John Mellencamp, Shakira, James Taylor, U2, Usher and will.i.am.

For Obama's second inauguration ceremony in 2013, there were performances by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, PS 22 Chorus—Staten Island, New York, Lee University Festival Choir—Cleveland, Tennessee, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson. Beyoncé sang the national anthem.