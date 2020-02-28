Lady Gaga is back! The pop icon dropped her first solo single since 2017 Friday for her song "Stupid Love."

The video is set on a conflict filled planet. The opening text sets up the storyline: "The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica."

A pink-clad Lady Gaga dances on a barren planet with a group of colorful tribes. At the end, when two members start fighting, she uses telekinetic powers to lift them both in the air and drop them to the ground before the entire group begins dancing again.

"Stupid Love" is Lady Gaga's first solo single since "The Cure" in 2017. "Joanne" was her last album. While "Joanne" featured predominantly rock tracks, "Stupid Love" marks a return to the pop roots Lady Gaga is known for.

In 2018, Gaga appeared opposite Bradley Cooper in "A Star is Born." The role earned her an Oscar for Best Original Song for her work on "Shallow."

Gaga hasn't released any details for an upcoming sixth album yet, but on an interview on "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe," she said the writing process for the new album was "very emotional. "I cried constantly and I was writing poetry constantly," she said. "I didn't question myself a whole lot. It was so real and so honest."

Watch the new music video here: