Florida man becomes almost $1M richer after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A man in Highlands County just got a few dollars richer after purchasing and playing a winning scratch-off ticket from a shopping center.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that 68-year-old Peter Dulas of Lake Placid claimed a $1 million prize from the "Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme" scratch-off game at the Lottery's West Palm Beach district office.

Dulas decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Ocala Stopping Center, located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick.

According to the Florida Lottery, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game was launched back in February 2021 and has four top prizes of $15 million while also having 24 prizes of $1 million.