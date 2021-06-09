Sheriff Grady Judd says he took the teen to a hotel and intended to have sex with her, but an 'angel' interrupted them.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A youth minister in Lakeland is accused of trying of having sex with a 17-year-old girl, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, staff at the Highlands Church of Christ in Lakeland informed detectives 29-year-old Andrew Weaver may have "engaged in an inappropriate relationship" with a 17-year-old girl in his youth group.

Weaver's alleged "relationship" with the teen happened between September 2020 and January 2021, the agency said.

Detectives say the teen told them Weaver had been giving her "informal guidance." Detectives say the teen told them she shared with Weaver she was having "sexual fantasies."

According to a release, the teen told detectives Weaver asked her if any of her fantasies involved him. Detectives say she told Weaver she did.

An affidavit said the teen said she showed Weaver naked pictures of herself that were on her cell phone. Weaver asked to see those pictures multiple times, but the teen said she never sent them to him, the affidavit stated.

One day Weaver took her to the Best Western Hotel in Mulberry after they had met at the church, according to the affidavit.

The teen said she and Weaver were in the hotel room "naked from the waist up" and were "making out," the affidavit stated. And, Weaver touched her inappropriately, the teen said in the report.

A maid knocking at the door interrupted them and startled Weaver, the teen said in the affidavit. Not long after, Weaver drove the teen back to the church. According to detectives, the teen said she believed the sexual contact would have progressed if they hadn't been interrupted by the maid's knocking.

Detectives later interviewed Weaver, who admitted he took the teen to the hotel after they had been discussing sexual fantasies. Weaver reportedly told detectives he believed he had "crossed a line" with the teen and was emotionally closer to the teen than he should have been.

Weaver was arrested for attempted unlawful sex with a minor and interference with child custody. The second charge is because he took the teen from the church and to the hotel, the sheriff's office said.

"Youth ministers are entrusted with mentoring our children," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "This minister betrayed that trust and he must be held accountable. Thankfully, the church leadership did the right thing by reporting his inappropriate behavior."