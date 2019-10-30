FORT WORTH, Texas — A cold front sweeping through Texas brought storms and rain early Wednesday.

One storm delivered a lightning strike in Fort Worth that struck a gas station parking lot.

The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted the situation was "stabilized." No injuries were reported.

"15x15 hole in parking lot cause by lightning strike this morning. Crews have stabilized the incident. No injuries. #FWFDLightningStrike - Boat Club and Shadydelll."

What responders found was quite shocking-- a hole in the parking lot that looked like a construction crew with a jackhammer had been at it all night.

Almost the entire section of the parking lot was blocked off Wednesday due to the large spread of chunks of concrete or asphalt that the strike had sent flying.

Debris was scattered all around the hole, which officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department said was 15 by 15 feet wide.

In North Texas, the chance for rain and storms will decrease throughout the morning Wednesday as the temperatures drop into the low- to mid-40s.

In Houston, the rain won't clear out until the early-morning Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 40s for your Halloween trick-or-treating Thursday night.

