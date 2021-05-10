Two people were taken to the hospital.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Florida's Panhandle released horrifying photos from a lightning strike Monday morning.

Walton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to a crash near mile marker 81 on eastbound I-10.

There, they discovered lightning had struck the interstate, causing a chunk of the roadway to fly right through the windshield of a pickup truck. Photos posted to Facebook show the glass shattered in front and back.

The two people inside the pickup were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to first responders. There's no word yet on their conditions.

"Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning," the fire department wrote in a warning to the public. "Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways."