PITTSBURGH — Many people give up alcohol for Lent.

Not Del Hall.

The Ohio man decided that for the 46 days of the Lenten season, he will only have beer. No food, just "liquid bread."

“I am nervous, I’m very nervous about it. I’ve only fasted for 4 days,” Hall told CBS Pittsburgh.

Hall says his idea isn't radical. He points to monks in the 1600s who would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

“That would be their liquid bread, and basically it would sustain them through 46 days of Lent,” Hall said.

So he's trying to do the same. Every day until Easter Sunday, he's having an assortment of beer for breakfast, lunch and dinner. No food, but he will have some water from time to time to stay hydrated.

So why is he doing this?

“I’m an army veteran I was number one in my class in the army, I’ve run a full marathon before 26.2 miles I’ve done big challenges but this seems very daunting so I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not," Hall told CBS Pittsburgh.

He also says it might help him shed some pounds.

