GLASGOW, Scotland — Who hasn't had a rough day? One little girl's before-and-after photos of her first day of school capture it perfectly.

5-year-old Lucie returned to school on Monday. As such, her mother took a picture of her before she headed out on her first day.

Jillian Falconer then captured a photo of her daughter when she returned home.

Poor little Lucie clearly had a rough day. Her hair was all a mess, tie askew, socks and clothing disheveled and her smile had been wiped from her lips.

Don't be concerned though. Barrhead News reports that when Lucie's mom asked what happened to her, the girl told her she had just been playing with friends at school.

