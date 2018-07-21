LOS ANGELES — A suspect is barricaded within a Los Angeles supermarket and a large number of police and rescue personnel are on scene, amid numerous media reports of possible gunshots.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Saturday there is an "active barricaded suspect" at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area. Police issued a tactical alert to ensure more officers and resources are ready to respond.

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is monitoring the situation and confirmed that LA police are working with federal law enforcement officials.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Calls to the department's public information office were not immediately answered. Reports of gunshots could not immediately be confirmed.

An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe's out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.

No further details were immediately available.

